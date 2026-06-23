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East Ascension cruises to win, earns share of 5-5A title

7 months 2 weeks 9 hours ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 November 07, 2025 10:53 PM November 07, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

GONZALES - East Ascension handled Walker Friday night and clinched a share of the District 5-5A championship.

Two Brysten Martinez touchdowns in the first half helped the Spartans to a 35-20 win. East Ascension finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-1 in district play.

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