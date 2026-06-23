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East Ascension cruises to win, earns share of 5-5A title
GONZALES - East Ascension handled Walker Friday night and clinched a share of the District 5-5A championship.
Two Brysten Martinez touchdowns in the first half helped the Spartans to a 35-20 win. East Ascension finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-1 in district play.
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