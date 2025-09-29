Early voting underway for Oct. 11 election; 19th JDC judge seat, tax renewals on ballot

BATON ROUGE — Early voting is underway for the Oct. 11 election to decide who will fill an East Baton Rouge Parish district judge seat previously held by Wilson Fields, among other races across the capital region.

Early voting extends through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Polling locations for early voting can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Here's who voters will be deciding on when they cast their ballots this week or on Oct. 11:

Ascension Parish:

District 11 Council Member: Jennifer DeFrances (R) and Corey Perrillioux (R)

District 2 School Board Member: Willie Robinson (R)

Assumption Parish:

Ward 4 School Board Member: Alexis Boutain (D) and Chelsie Rodrigue (NP)

Third Ward Justice of the Peace: Tracy Comeaux (NP)

East Baton Rouge Parish:

District Judge for the 19th JDC, Div. O: Dele Adebamiji (D), Elzi Alford Jr. (D), Vicky Jones (D) and Vernon Thomas (D)

Baton Rouge City Court Judge, ES 2A: Calli Boudreaux (R) and Brenden Craig (R)

District 1 Zachary School Board Member: Tracey Johnson Taylor-Jarrell (D)

Iberville Parish:

Ward 4 Constable Justice of the Peace: Harry Banta Jr. (NP) and Helen Hall Dotson (D)

St. Helena Parish:

Assessor: Kent Blades (NP), Phillip Lee (D) and Gloria Tanner (D)

St. Mary Parish:

District Attorney for the 16th JDC: Mike Haik (R)

Tangipahoa Parish:

Ward 4 Constable Justice of the Peace: Donnell Grace Jr. (R)

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Ward 6 Justice of the Peace: Ross Rumfola (NP)

Ward 2 Constable Justice of the Peace: Amanda Jewel Southon (NP) and Duane Vince (NP)

Voters across the capital region will also vote on various propositions.

A list of these propositions can be found below:

East Baton Rouge Parish voters will vote on taxes to fund crime prevention, as well as renew a tax to continue to fund the Downtown Development District.

East Feliciana Parish voters will decide whether to pass a 10-year tax for the parish's public health unit.

Iberville Parish residents in Plaquemine will vote on two tax renewals that, if passed, would provide funds for the city's police department and public buildings.

Livingston Parish voters will decide whether or not to renew a property tax funding the parish's parks and recreation department for the next decade.

St. Helena Parish residents will vote on four taxes funding roads in the parish.

St. Mary Parish voters will be deciding whether they will renew a tax funding benefits and salaries for public school employees for the next five years.

Learn more about the specific propositions here.