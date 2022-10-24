79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early voting starts Tuesday for fall elections

2 hours 23 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 4:20 PM October 24, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The early voting period for Louisiana's fall elections starts Tuesday, Oct. 24 and continue through Nov. 1. 

Click here to see your sample ballot

Trending News

Election day is scheduled for Nov. 8

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days