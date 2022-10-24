72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early voting for the Louisiana midterm elections begins Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for Louisiana's open congressional primary election begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 1.

For your voting location or any other information regarding the elections, visit the Secretary of State's website here.

Download the Geaux Vote app on your phone and enter your voter information for a sample ballot, or use the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State's website. 

