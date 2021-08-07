Early morning Waffle House shooting on Plank Road leaves one injured

BAKER - One person was shot at a Waffle House early Saturday morning.

Baker Police Department said two people were at the Waffle House on Plank Road around 5 a.m. when they got into a dispute.

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.