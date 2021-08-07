92°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning Waffle House shooting on Plank Road leaves one injured
BAKER - One person was shot at a Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Baker Police Department said two people were at the Waffle House on Plank Road around 5 a.m. when they got into a dispute.
Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Football 1st Practice Report
-
As COVID cases surge statewide, so do vaccinations
-
St. Helena schools finish first week back amid COVID-19 surge
-
Some ambulances rerouting to Bridge Center to alleviate strain on hospitals
-
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment could lead to fewer COVID hospitalizations