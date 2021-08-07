92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning Waffle House shooting on Plank Road leaves one injured

1 hour 55 minutes ago Saturday, August 07 2021 Aug 7, 2021 August 07, 2021 2:31 PM August 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - One person was shot at a Waffle House early Saturday morning.

Baker Police Department said two people were at the Waffle House on Plank Road around 5 a.m. when they got into a dispute.

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days