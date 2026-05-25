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Early morning shooting in downtown Shreveport ends with 4 people in custody, 4 officers placed on leave
SHREVEPORT — Four people were taken into custody after an early Monday morning shooting in downtown Shreveport.
The Shreveport Police Department responded to the shooting along Commerce Street around 3 a.m. and found two groups of people exchanging gunfire. After this, four officers fired their guns, causing the groups to disperse and leave the scene.
One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, while another was treated for a non-firearm-related injury. No officers were injured.
Police noted that there is no indication the officers acted outside of department policy. Still, the four officers involved were placed on administrative leave while Louisiana State Police investigates the officer-involved portion of the incident, Shreveport Police said.
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