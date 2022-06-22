75°
Early-morning fire in Brightside neighborhood claims at least one life

1 hour 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 22 2022 Jun 22, 2022 June 22, 2022 5:09 AM June 22, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities report that one person died in the fire.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

