Early-morning fire in Brightside neighborhood claims at least one life

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities report that one person died in the fire.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.