Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead

BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called after one person was found dead in a home that caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the corner of Hooper and Mickens Roads and initially closed down both while first responders arrived.

The Central Fire Department said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene and that one of the residents in the home was found dead.

There was no immediate cause given for the fire and the identity of the victim was not immediately released.