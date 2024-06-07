Latest Weather Blog
Early bird prize winners announced for St. Jude Dream Home, stay tuned for the big winners!
BATON ROUGE - The drawing for the winner of the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is happening today!
Over the last several weeks, you all have purchased thousands of tickets, the proceeds of which have gone toward supporting cancer treatments for children so their parents don't have to pay anything out of pocket.
Today, the winners of the giveaways will finally be announced!
At noon, the winners of the gift cards — one for $2,500 and one for $10,000 — were drawn live on WBRZ. Glenn Schexnayder from Covington won a $2,500 VISA gift card courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation, and Bonnie Reames from St. Francisville won a $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial.
Later in our 4 p.m. broadcast, we'll announce the winner of the grand prizes: a 2023 Genesis G70, and of course, a 4-bed, 3 bath home on Oak Colony Drive off Hoo Shoo Too Road.
