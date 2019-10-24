Dutchtown High teacher under investigation amid report of inappropriate interaction with student

DUTCHTOWN – A male high school teacher at Ascension Parish’s Dutchtown High School is under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and school system following reports of inappropriate interactions with a student, WBRZ learned Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating complaints but was not in a position to release information as the investigation was ongoing.

The school system, in response to questions by WBRZ about the teacher, released a limited statement: “Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. Once our investigation is complete, we will release the appropriate information.”

Sources at the school said the teacher has been removed from campus.

The school district did not confirm the teacher’s name provided to WBRZ.

A school district spokesperson said she could not elaborate on the allegations or what the status of the teacher’s employment is.

