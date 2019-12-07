Dutchtown High Alum wins $100,000 in tuition during halftime at SEC Championship

ATLANTA- A Baton Rouge medical student won thousands of dollars Saturday at the SEC Championship game.

According to the Advocate, Dutchtown Alum Andrea Gathercole won $100,000 grand prize scholarship after throwing the most footballs through an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds during halftime of the SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.

Gathercole is a senior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

She was one of 20 finalist that was picked after submitting a video application highlighting her volunteer work at medical clinics in Baton Rouge and Waco, and her desire to use her education to provide healthcare to low-income families.