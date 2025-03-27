Dustin Yates asks voters to help him 'complete the mission' days before St. George's first election

BATON ROUGE — With the city's first election around the corner, St. George Interim Mayor Dustin Yates on Thursday reiterated his commitment to help create a school system for the city.

"That's why we went through the process of creating a city," Yates said in an appearance on 2une In. "We'll be filling some legislation here in the springtime that will start that process."

Yates said another issue he wants to focus on is public safety.

"We believe we can be the safest city in the state of Louisiana," the Republican interim mayor said.

Flood concerns and other infrastructure issues are also at the top of his list if he wins Saturday's election where the city's first council will also be elected.

The city will have a chief of police but the role will primarily be as a liaison between the city and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Yates said. Appointed St. George Police Chief Todd Morris is running unopposed.

"We're gonna look and see where the trouble areas are in St. George," he said.

Yates said that he believes his experience over the last several months puts him in a unique situation to lead the city.

"As I sit here today, I'm the only person that can ever say that they've fulfilled the role of mayor in the city of St. George," Yates said. "I've been with them since the very beginning. I've been with them since 2013 through two petition processes, through the litigation... To me, it's about completing the mission and completing the promises of everything that we told people for well over a decade."

Yates' opponent Fire Protection District Board Commissioner Jim Morgan will appear on 2une In on Friday.