State senator to introduce bill that would create, fund independent St. George school district

2 hours 1 minute 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — A piece of legislation is in the works to start the process of creating an independent school system for the City of St. George.

State Senator Rick Edmonds said Wednesday that he plans to file legislation in the upcoming session that would "establish the framework and necessary funding mechanism to make this long-standing goal a reality."

A news conference breaking down the planned legislation will be held Thursday at the St. George City Hall in the St. George Fire Headquarters at 2 p.m. Edmonds will be joined by St. George Interim Mayor Dustin Yates, State Rep. Emily Chenevert and Interim Councilwoman Patty Cook.

Edmonds said the legislation will also include an accompanying funding measure that will be introduced as a constitutional amendment.

The creation of an independent school district is the next step in St. George's continued efforts to separate themselves from East Baton Rouge Parish. The city's first election is March 29.

Central, another breakaway city from East Baton Rouge, voted to incorporate in April 2005. Voters passed a constitutional amendment to create the Central Community School District in November 2006. St. George officially became a city in April 2024.

