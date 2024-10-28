Duplex unit destroyed after early morning fire

BATON ROUGE - Half of a duplex was destroyed early Monday morning after a fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews were called to the home on Myrtle Walk just before 1 a.m.. Only half of the duplex was occupied, and the three residents of that unit had safely escaped.

The fire was mostly contained to the unit it started in, but there was damage to the building's walls and attic. The unit was destroyed.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.