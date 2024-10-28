79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Duplex unit destroyed after early morning fire

5 hours 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2024 Oct 28, 2024 October 28, 2024 5:56 AM October 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Half of a duplex was destroyed early Monday morning after a fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews were called to the home on Myrtle Walk just before 1 a.m.. Only half of the duplex was occupied, and the three residents of that unit had safely escaped. 

The fire was mostly contained to the unit it started in, but there was damage to the building's walls and attic. The unit was destroyed. 

Trending News

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days