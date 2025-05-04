Dunham, U-High among area teams advancing to semifinals

BATON ROUGE - Multiple Baton Rouge area high school baseball teams punched their tickets to the state semifinals.

In Division III Select, No. 9 Dunham pulled off the upset over top seed Parkview Baptist, beating the Eagles 4-1 in a deciding Game 3 on Saturday.

Dunham will play No. 4 Catholic of New Iberia in a best-of-three semifinal next week.

On the other side of the bracket, University High had no trouble Calvary Baptist. The Cubs beat the Cavaliers 11-1 Saturday to earn a two-game sweep. U-High will host Pope John Paul II next week in the semifinals.

OTHER SCORES

Live Oak 3, Northshore 2

The Eagles will host Benton in a Division I Non-Select best-of-three semifinal next week.

Barbe 4, Dutchtown 0

Barbe advances to Division I Non-Select semifinals.

North Desoto 8, West Feliciana 7

North Desoto advances to Division II Non-Select semifinals.

French Settlement 1, Sterlington 0

Sterlington 6, French Settlement 4

French Settlement and Sterlington will play a deciding game three on Sunday.