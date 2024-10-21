Latest Weather Blog
Dunham School volleyball player holds donation drive for shoes in Gonzales
GONZALES — A Dunham School student gave back to the community over the weekend.
Volleyball player Amryi Robinson teamed up with Samaritans Feet International on Saturday to donate pairs of shoes to people in Gonzales.
They gave out the new shoes at St. Paul Baptist Church.
Robinson says she has always loved lending a helping hand to those in need.
“It means a lot to me because I've always been the type of person that loved giving back to others and help others. So, for me, I’ll know I'll always have my favorite pair of volleyball shoes for every game,” she said. “So if I could give back to the community and give them their favorite pair of shoes, that would mean a lot to me that I'm helping give back.”
Trending News
Robinson helped donate 300 pairs of shoes to the community.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'