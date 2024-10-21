Dunham School volleyball player holds donation drive for shoes in Gonzales

GONZALES — A Dunham School student gave back to the community over the weekend.

Volleyball player Amryi Robinson teamed up with Samaritans Feet International on Saturday to donate pairs of shoes to people in Gonzales.

They gave out the new shoes at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Robinson says she has always loved lending a helping hand to those in need.

“It means a lot to me because I've always been the type of person that loved giving back to others and help others. So, for me, I’ll know I'll always have my favorite pair of volleyball shoes for every game,” she said. “So if I could give back to the community and give them their favorite pair of shoes, that would mean a lot to me that I'm helping give back.”

Robinson helped donate 300 pairs of shoes to the community.