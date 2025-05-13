86°
Dumpster with aerosol cans, propane bottles explodes during fire in Pierre Part
PIERRE PART - A dumpster exploded due to a fire in the dumpster that set off aerosol cans and propane bottles, according to Pierre Part Fire and Rescue.
Officials said they responded to a dumpster fire Saturday at the Pierre Part store, and as they approached, an explosion that could be heard over a mile away happened. After extinguishing the fire, several aerosol cans and propane bottles were discovered in the dumpster.
One firefighter was injured due to her tripping as she retreated from the dumpster, but otherwise, no one was hurt.
