Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers awarding $8,444 scholarship in video-making competition
BATON ROUGE - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers launched a scholarship awarding over $8,000 to Louisiana high school seniors and college students who create videos discouraging texting and driving.
The scholarship, which awards $8,444, has submissions open through Dec. 31, 2025 and the top videos will be featured in a "statewide public safety campaign across TV, billboards, and social media."
