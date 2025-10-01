80°
Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers awarding $8,444 scholarship in video-making competition

1 hour 26 minutes ago Wednesday, October 01 2025 Oct 1, 2025 October 01, 2025 7:06 PM October 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers launched a scholarship awarding over $8,000 to Louisiana high school seniors and college students who create videos discouraging texting and driving.

The scholarship, which awards $8,444, has submissions open through Dec. 31, 2025 and the top videos will be featured in a "statewide public safety campaign across TV, billboards, and social media."

More information is available here.

