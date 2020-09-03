Dryer catches fire at Ingleside Drive home, causing $200k in damages, displacing occupants

BATON ROUGE - Late Wednesday night, the Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire within the 1600 block of Ingleside Drive, which is in a residential area between South Acadian Thruway and College Drive.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find the home's dryer in flames. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the house.

The occupants told first responders after they'd put some clothes in the dryer and turned it on they began to smell smoke. So, they returned to the laundry room to check on the machine and found that it was on fire.

No one was injured during the incident, but the fire caused $200,000 in damages. The home (outside of the laundry room) sustained smoke and water damage, and a vehicle was somehow damaged by the fire.

Firefighters say the occupants found temporary shelter with neighbors.

According to FEMA, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported annually and result in an estimated 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss. FEMA goes on to warn that failure to clean the dryer (34% of the time) is the leading cause of such fires.