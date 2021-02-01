Dry and cool to start the week, Rain returns before the weekend

Happy Monday! We begin this week with cooler temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Winds will be moving in 10-15mph out of the north all day. The winds will make it feel a little colder all day and prevent temperatures from warming up too much. Temperatures will max out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Although it will be a bit windy and cold, there will be plenty of sunshine! Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s with areas north of Baton Rouge likely to hit the freezing mark.

Up Next: Everyone will wake up in the 30s for Tuesday morning and wind chills will be in the 20s until about 8 am. Tuesday afternoon will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will become southerly on Wednesday, and warmer air will start to fill in. Wednesday will start in the 30s, but afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

If you want your car wash to last more than one or two days... Marisa suggests a wash before Wednesday.

The warm Gulf air moving in out of the south will come packed with moisture. More clouds will move in overnight and temperatures will be in the 40s heading into Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, we will have mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. More widespread showers and storms are expected on Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!