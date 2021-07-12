Drunken man tossed out of club fires gun, rams truck into building

HIRAM, Ga.- A drunken patron at a Georgia club injured several people after opening fire and ramming his truck into the establishment.

Eduardo Morales, 34, was asked to leave by staff after becoming too intoxicated on Saturday at the 278 South Club in Hiram, Georgia around 11:30 p.m., according to WSB-TV.

Police said Morales left in his Dodge Ram 2500, but returned shortly afterward with a firearm and began opening fire. Morales then struck numerous guests as he drove his vehicle into the bar through the front doors.

After his vehicle got stuck, he tried to reload his weapon but other customers stopped him. One man who helped remove the gun from Morales had broken legs.

A security guard was among those hurt, along with a woman whose legs were crushed under the truck and another woman who was struck in the head by a fallen beam.

Investigators said Morales was arrested and treated for minor injuries.

He is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with more charges pending.

The club released a statement on Facebook saying it was "devastated".