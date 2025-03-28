Latest Weather Blog
Drugs, 32 guns seized after five-hour standoff; alleged drug dealer found hiding in attic
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of being a drug dealer was found trying to escape through an apartment attic after a five-hour long standoff Thursday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit arrested Kevin Bova, 35, after a standoff at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive. Bova tried to escape law enforcement by climbing off of his balcony, onto the roof and onto adjacent buildings before he was ultimately arrested.
Bova faced a slew of drug- and firearm-related charges.
During a search of his apartment, deputies seized 32 guns, marijuana, approximately 412 lethal doses of fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.
Shelby Burke, 30, was also arrested during the search warrant and faces drug charges.
