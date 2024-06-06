Drug suspect killed, two deputies injured during Thursday raid in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Deputies searching the home of a drug suspect Thursday shot and killed the man after he fired shots at them from a back bedroom, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. Two undercover deputies were injured.

Tyquarius Armstrong, 21, died at the scene. One deputy was struck in his bulletproof vest while another was struck in an unprotected part of his lower abdomen. Both officers were expected to recover.

Deputies had gone to a home on Robertson Avenue, near the intersection of North Foster Drive and Hollywood Street, to look for drugs. Body cam video released by deputies show that a response team announced itself as it approached the house.

"Come on, let's go. Sheriff's Office. Search warrant," one announces beneath the carport.

Once inside the home, a unit leader told a colleague to "take the hall" as he enters a room with a bed and a desktop computer. Seconds later, in a room one door down, another officer kicks in a door. Armstrong fires at the officers moments before the recording ends.

"As they went through clearing the residence, they continued to announce themselves," the sheriff's office said. "A man in a back bedroom confronted deputies with a gun and fired shots at them. ... Once fired upon, deputies returned fire."