Drug bust: Seven people arrested on charges ranging from drug possession to prostitution

ZACHARY - An investigation headed by the Zachary Police Department's Narcotics Division was carried out over the course of several months and came to a conclusion with a massive drug bust and seven arrests.

Police say the investigations was designed to target illegal distribution of narcotics and sales of illegal acts.

During the investigation detectives conducted investigations of several suspects and several target locations, which are listed below.

Police say Bryan McCauley, Katrina Martin, and Bennett "B.J." Whittington were arrested on drug charges and found to be in possession of 459 illegal pills, 14.86g of Methamphetamine, 3g of heroin, 4.06g of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, as well as $701.

Additionally Phillip Williams was arrested on drug-related charges and found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a Glock 19mos with two drum mags., and drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Thibodeaux Jr., also arrested for possession, was found with five grams of marijuana, items to start an in-home marijuana grow, illegal pills, and promethazine.

A related arrests occurred at Vivian Therapy Spa where Lu Xiuping was arrested for Prostitution by massage. Xiuping was charged with prostitution by massage and money laundering.

A second related arrest occurred at Vape Town Vape Shop where Lovepreet Singh was arrested on a charge of Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics. Singh was found in possession of 888 illegal THC Products and $887.00 U.S. Currency.

A total of seven search warrants were obtained and executed, and the agencies that participated in the investigation included Zachary PD Detectives/ Narcotics, LSP Narcotics, LSP Fugitive Team, DELTA Narcotics Task Force, and EBRSO SWAT.