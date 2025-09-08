70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Drivers along Walker North can expect delays as Entergy crews work Monday morning, early afternoon

Monday, September 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Drivers can expect delays along Walker North as Entergy crews work throughout the morning and early afternoon on Monday. 

According to the Walker Police Department, Walker North between Hodges and Elm will have crews working between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

"Expect traffic delays," police said.

