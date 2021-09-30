Driver's medical emergency reportedly leads to crash, flipped vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a serious crash Thursday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

Officials confirmed that the wreck, which occurred in the 6000 block of Guynell Drive, happened when the man behind the wheel of a vehicle containing two children had a seizure and crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

His vehicle flipped and officials say the driver and passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

They are reportedly "walking around" and appear to be in good health.