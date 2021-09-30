82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver's medical emergency reportedly leads to crash, flipped vehicle

1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, September 30 2021 Sep 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 11:16 AM September 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a serious crash Thursday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

Officials confirmed that the wreck, which occurred in the 6000 block of Guynell Drive, happened when the man behind the wheel of a vehicle containing two children had a seizure and crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

His vehicle flipped and officials say the driver and passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

They are reportedly "walking around" and appear to be in good health.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days