Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 74-year-old man died on LA 1019 near Amite Church Road Thursday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Alex Robeau Jr., of Denham Springs, failed to travel along a right hand curve in his 2014 Chevy Silverado, resulting in him exiting the roadway to the left and striking two trees.

Robeau was not properly restrained, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.