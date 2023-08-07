99°
Driver cited for failure to yield at intersection, hitting Gonzales police unit

Monday, August 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Officers cited a driver for failure to yield at a left turn and hitting a Gonzales Police Department unit Sunday. 

According to the GPD, the crash happened on Airline Highway at Highway 74 in Gonzales. The other driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left at an intersection. 

The crash resulted in minor injuries, but the GPD did not specify who was injured. 

The officer driving the unit was off-duty and wearing civilian clothes but was within policy, according to the department. "As a direct result of this incident, we are reevaluating the policy and will determine if any changes to the policy or amendment to the policy are necessary," a statement from the department's chief said Monday. 

