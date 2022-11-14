57°
Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal
BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
