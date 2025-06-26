92°
Driver accused of causing 18-wheeler to overturn in 2024 pleads guilty to reckless operation
CENTRAL - A driver accused of causing an 18-wheeler to overturn in a 2024 crash pleaded guilty to reckless operation Wednesday.
Joseph Montgomery was arrested after his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the driver of an 18-wheeler to swerve into a ditch. It took hours to get the driver out of the cab and police were shocked and thankful that no one was hurt or killed.
Montgomery's hit-and-run charge was amended to one count of reckless operation, to which he pleaded guilty.
Montgomery must complete a driver improvement program, refrain from criminal conduct and pay a fine and court costs ahead of his sentencing in six months.
