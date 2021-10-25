Drew Brees to appear alongside Manning brothers for Saints-Seahawks broadcast

Newly-retired quarterback and burgeoning sportscaster Drew Brees will make a guest appearance alongside Peyton and Eli Manning during ESPN's alternative broadcast of the Saints' Monday Night Football game.

Brees will join the Manning brothers for the so-called "Manningcast" on ESPN2, which is a laid-back alternative to the normal Monday night broadcast.

Other guests joining the Manningcast for the Saints-Seahawks game include NFL veterans Marshawn Lynch and Tom Brady, as well as WNBA star Sue Bird.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.