Drew Brees to appear alongside Manning brothers for Saints-Seahawks broadcast
Newly-retired quarterback and burgeoning sportscaster Drew Brees will make a guest appearance alongside Peyton and Eli Manning during ESPN's alternative broadcast of the Saints' Monday Night Football game.
Brees will join the Manning brothers for the so-called "Manningcast" on ESPN2, which is a laid-back alternative to the normal Monday night broadcast.
Other guests joining the Manningcast for the Saints-Seahawks game include NFL veterans Marshawn Lynch and Tom Brady, as well as WNBA star Sue Bird.
We’re back. ESPN2. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/LP9UQemnGO— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 25, 2021
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
