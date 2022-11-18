Dr. Stephens on breast reconstructive surgery

BATON ROUGE - Just in time for October to get into full swing, board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Stephens visited News 2 on Thursday evening to talk about techniques for breast reconstructive surgery.

According to the surgeon, breast reconstructive surgery is type of surgery for women who have had all or part of a breast removed. The surgical techniques used by surgeons like Dr. Stephens rebuild the breast mound to match the size and shape of the other breast. To completely restore the original look to before the removal took place, the nipple and areola can also be added.

Dr. Stephens says most women who have had a breast removed via mastectomy are potential candidates for the surgery. Women who have had only the part of the breast around the cancer removed, via lumpectomy or breast-conserving surgery, might not need reconstruction, but sometimes they do. The procedures is carried out by qualified medical specialists like Dr. Stephens.

To learn more about the procedure, check out the related video. Dr. Stephens concludes by pointing out that the decision to have breast reconstruction falls solely to the woman who will elect to have the surgery. He says women considering the surgery should try to learn as much as they can about the possible procedure ahead by talking to their healthcare team.

To learn more about Dr. Stephens' practice, be sure to drop by his website.