DPS police sergeant arrested in Ascension Parish overnight for domestic violence

29 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 3:08 PM March 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - An officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety is facing domestic violence charges in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said Andrew Poe, 36, was booked into jail early Monday. Poe was allegedly involved in a domestic incident that led to an assault. 

No other details surrounding his arrest were immediately available. 

Poe, a police sergeant, has been with the Department of Public Safety since 2018. State Police said Poe was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. 

