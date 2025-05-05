Dozens line up at Express OMV as enforcement deadline for REAL ID looms

BATON ROUGE — The enforcement deadline for REAL ID is Wednesday and dozens of people lined up Monday morning at the Express OMV at the corner of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road to get a compliant license or identification card.

Around 50 people lined up both inside and outside the Express OMV office to sign up for REAL ID, which starting Wednesday, will be required to board both domestic and international flights, as well as access federal buildings and nuclear power plants. Without a REAL ID-compliant license or ID, passports will be required to fly domestically in the same way they are used for international flights.

"The card must have the REAL ID star or residents must present an alternative federally accepted document. The Department of Homeland Security recommends checking with the specific federal agency prior to visiting to ensure you bring the appropriate identification," officials said last week.

The Office of Motor Vehicles said that it is continuing to remind residents that all field offices will continue to issue REAL ID licenses and identification cards after the enforcement date.