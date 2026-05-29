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Friday morning crash on I-10 West leaves left lane blocked
BATON ROUGE — A multi-vehicle crash left the left lane blocked on I-10 Westbound near Perkins Road on Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m.
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Traffic is currently backed up past College Drive. Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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