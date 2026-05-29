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Charenton man booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile

3 hours 19 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 9:36 AM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department arrested a Charenton man for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the department, 21-year-old Dewan Edmond of Charenton was arrested on Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2025 for indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Edmond was booked and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. 

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