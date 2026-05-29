Charenton man booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department arrested a Charenton man for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the department, 21-year-old Dewan Edmond of Charenton was arrested on Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2025 for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Edmond was booked and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

WBRZ has reached out for additional information.