59°
Latest Weather Blog
Downtown Covington store engulfed in flames Monday night
COVINGTON - A huge fire at a downtown feed store covered the whole building in flames Monday night.
WWL-TV reported the fire started around 7 p.m. at Marsolan's Feed and Seed Store in Downtown Covington on East Gibson and North Vermont.
Huge fire at the feed store in downtown Covington. Firefighters working to get it under control @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QmDMmHH9Hj— Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) November 16, 2021
Multiple crews were working to control the flames, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
Trending News
No more details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DEMCO customer shocked by pricey bill, smart meters may be to blame
-
Man facing child molestation charges ordered not to coach, seen at youth...
-
Governor & EBR mayor-president attend infrastructure bill signing at White House
-
Six arrested for roles in bar shooting that left baseball coach dead
-
Deer runs through Baton Rouge hospital