Downtown Covington store engulfed in flames Monday night

Monday, November 15 2021
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @DerekWWLTV

COVINGTON - A huge fire at a downtown feed store covered the whole building in flames Monday night.

WWL-TV reported the fire started around 7 p.m. at Marsolan's Feed and Seed Store in Downtown Covington on East Gibson and North Vermont.

Multiple crews were working to control the flames, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.

No more details were immediately available.

