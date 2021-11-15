Downtown Covington store engulfed in flames Monday night

Photo: @DerekWWLTV

COVINGTON - A huge fire at a downtown feed store covered the whole building in flames Monday night.

WWL-TV reported the fire started around 7 p.m. at Marsolan's Feed and Seed Store in Downtown Covington on East Gibson and North Vermont.

Huge fire at the feed store in downtown Covington. Firefighters working to get it under control @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QmDMmHH9Hj — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) November 16, 2021

Multiple crews were working to control the flames, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.

No more details were immediately available.