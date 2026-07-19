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Downed power lines leave part of Highland Road closed near Airline Highway

2 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 2:13 PM July 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Downed power lines left part of Highland Road blocked on Sunday near Airline Highway.

According to the St. George Fire Department, power lines are currently down across Highland Road just before the intersection of Airline Highway by McDonald's and Walgreens. 

The area is blocked as crews work to clear the lines.

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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