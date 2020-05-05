DOTD to shift lanes on I-10 E for road work Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers headed eastbound on I-10 into Ascension Parish will notice a slight shift in lane usage over the weekend.

DOTD says its workers are scheduled to re-stripe the area's new inside lane Saturday night and will shift eastbound traffic at the Bluff Road Overpass to LA 73.

During this roadwork, drivers will still only have two lanes open due to a rehabilitation of the existing pavement and revamping of the off-ramp at LA 73.

Drivers can expect three lanes in each direction by Fall as the project will take a few more months to complete.