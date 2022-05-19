87°
DOTD to host open house discussing possible widening of I-10 at Perkins

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is inviting the public to attend an open house Thursday night and offer ideas for widening I-10 at Perkins Road.

The meeting will be from 5 - 7 p.m. in the Southdowns Elementary School cafeteria on Thursday, May 19.  

