DOTD to close Government Street eastbound between South Eugene Street and South Acadian Thruway Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage will temporarily close 3040 Government Street eastbound between South Eugene Street and South Acadian Thruway on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The specific street is across from Ogden Market shopping center. According to DOTD, they expect to complete the project on or before January 5 at 5 p.m..

Local detours will be South Eugene Street to North Boulevard to South Acadian Thruway; the truck detour will be I-110 to I-10 to South Acadian Thruway.