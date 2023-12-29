43°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD to close Government Street eastbound between South Eugene Street and South Acadian Thruway Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage will temporarily close 3040 Government Street eastbound between South Eugene Street and South Acadian Thruway on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The specific street is across from Ogden Market shopping center. According to DOTD, they expect to complete the project on or before January 5 at 5 p.m..
Trending News
Local detours will be South Eugene Street to North Boulevard to South Acadian Thruway; the truck detour will be I-110 to I-10 to South Acadian Thruway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...