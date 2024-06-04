DOTD to be subject to private sector assessment after governor's executive order

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana coalition and a third-party consultant group will be assessing the efficiency of the Department of Transportation and Development following an executive order from the governor.

The assessment of the department will be privately funded through the Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads and the Boston Consulting Group. The BCG will spend the next few months in Louisiana compiling data on DOTD's operations and workflow.

The executive order was signed alongside members of the LCFOR and the DOTD secretary, Joe Donahue.

“I wholeheartedly support the directives in the Governor’s Executive Order," Donahue said in an email to DOTD employees. "Change is inevitable in any organization tasked with meeting the evolving needs of an ever-changing society, and this improvement initiative should be viewed not as a disruption, but rather as the chance to identify shortfalls, enhance operations, streamline processes, and better align ourselves with the Department’s goals and objectives.”

“We are starting a months-long process that will ultimately equip the DOTD Secretary with all of the information he needs to fulfill his work under the executive order by January 15, 2025,” said LCFOR president Erich Ponti. “Our goal is to make Louisiana a model for state DOTs and for the Department to be positioned to rebuild Louisiana.”