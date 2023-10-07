DOTD starts series of road closures tied to I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - The state has announced a series of road closures related to the I-10 widening project which will affect traffic along the 10/12 corridor throughout Baton Rouge.

The closures will not impact the interstate itself, but visible work will be going on in the shoulders of I-10, I-12 and I-110 at various points.

The closures on Dalrymple Drive are for crews to put the finishing touches on staging equipment before they begin constructing a trestle bridge along I-10 West in City Park Lake. The trestle bridge will aid crews during the I-10 widening work to build a new permanent City Park Lake bridge, with work on that beginning later this year.

According to a spokesperson for DOTD, the shoulder closures are for crews to install new digital message boards and will not last long.

See the full list of closures below.

Starting Oct. 2, 2023

- Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

- Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

- Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of Virginia Street from Lori Burgess Avenue to E. Harrison Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 6, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 8, 2023: Crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.

- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 9, 2023

- Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of E. Harrison Street from Carolina Street to Arkansas Street. (This closure will end Oct. 13, 2023.)