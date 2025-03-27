68°
DOTD showcases proposed roundabout on La. Highway 73
GEISMAR - Residents in Ascension Parish got a first look Wednesday night at DOTD's proposal to build a roundabout in the area during an open house at Dutchtown Middle.
The roundabout would be built on La. Highway 73 south near Braud Road. It would eventually connect to Bluff Road.
