DOTD releases tips for Ida debris clean-up, could start Saturday

Crews could begin removing debris in Assumption, Ascension, and St. James Parishes as early as Saturday, Sept. 4, and DOTD has tips to help in assisting the process.

Crews are still working to cut and remove trees, branches, and other debris in order to clear state roadways. This effort is also hindered by downed powerlines and other hazards that could make this process dangerous. Crews also have to wait for landfills to be re-opened before collection begins.

However, contracts are in place for multiple removal sweeps that could begin as early as this weekend in some parishes.

Some tips for helping in the debris removal process, according to DOTD:

-State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

-Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

-Please don't put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will puck up what may not fit initially.

-Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

-Debris on commercial, agricultural, and underdeveloped properties will not be removed.

-Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

-Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time and/or sweep.