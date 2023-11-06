DOTD launches website for state residents to provide input on transportation needs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is launching a website for state residents to provide input and receive updates on infrastructure and transportation.

The Statewide Transportation Plan site here will shape the state's infrastructure landscape through 2055, DOTD said Monday morning.

"We believe that public involvement is an important process to understanding transportation needs in the state," says Dawn Sholmire, Statewide Transportation Plan project manager for DOTD. "Our website's features make it easy for the people of Louisiana to provide input on Louisiana’s transportation system. We're excited to work with our residents to create a transportation network that serves everyone effectively."

The website aims to provide a clear understanding of transportation in the state and for residents to help identify which areas are in critical need of improvement.