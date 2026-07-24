DOTD: Daytime closures on La. 1 off-ramp expected through July 31

PORT ALLEN — Drivers traveling westbound on U.S. 190 after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge should prepare for delays as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues work on the La. 1 off-ramp.

The intermittent daytime closures, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31, are part of a larger roadway improvement project extending from U.S. 190 to the Intracoastal Waterway Canal.

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett says the project is needed to improve the condition of the roadway.

"The roadway from U.S. 190 to the Intracoastal Waterway Canal is in need of repair," Mallett said. "Once they're complete with the whole project, you'll have a smooth ride all the way to the Intracoastal."

Although the construction may temporarily slow traffic, some drivers say the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term inconvenience.

"The delays are worth the outcome," Port Allen resident Brian Smith said.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and use caution while traveling through the construction zone.