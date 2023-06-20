DOTD installing data collection sensors on Sunshine Bridge; lane closures start Wednesday

DONALDSONVILLE - Commuters who regularly take the Sunshine Bridge could see heavier delays for the rest of the week due to lane closures.

From Wednesday, June 21, to Friday, June 23, the right lanes in each direction on the bridge will be shut down for crews to install sensors that will collect traffic data. The closures will take place each day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD, says the work is in response to a crack found in the bridge last year during a routine inspection.

"It's not something that we have on every bridge but you know, as we're trying to gather more information we can use these type of technologies to study the bridge more," said Mallett.

Mallett also says, drivers should expect additional delays on the bridge related to the work.