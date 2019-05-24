DOTD deploys 100-foot sand sacks and aqua dams in effort to minimize flooding

ST MARTIN PARISH- DOTD has begun to deploy sand sacks and aqua dams along a part of LA 70 in the lower St Martin Parish in efforts to minimize future flooding

They are 100-foot long sand sacks that are located along LA 70 approximately two miles north of the Stephensville Road intersection. DOTD says they have put message boards, lights, and barricades in place to make sure drivers are careful when driving in the area.

Additionally, DOTD announced that today it will begin deploying approximately 6,000 feet of aqua dams along LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 in Assumption Parish. The dams will help to manage rising water on the roadway and to keep the highway open for travel as long as possible.

High levels of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers are causing flooding because the surrounding smaller tributaries have nowhere to drain.

All waterways for recreational boating are also closed this week.