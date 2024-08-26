DOTD cancels Monday night's extended closure of I-12 eastbound at the split

BATON ROUGE— An extended interstate closure related to the College Drive Flyover project originally set for Monday night has been canceled after officials say work was completed on Sunday night.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced it would be extending closures at the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge through Sunday and Monday nights.

DOTD officials began the closures Thursday night to allow crews to install bridge girders for a new structure that will serve as a dedicated College Drive exit lane.